Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

GO in the Know: Price Hike for July 4 Parties, Canceled Flight Rights & Top Financial News for June 27

Gary Dudak

By Gary Dudak

GO in the Know couple news
kupicoo / iStock.com

It’s National Bingo Day, so we are here with a “free space” of today’s top financial stories. Have a nice week!

The Big Lead: Your July 4 BBQ Will Cost 20.9% More This Year

Brace yourself for barbecue sticker shock this Fourth of July. A new study finds that the cost of the summer cookout menu has risen by $12.46 from 2021 to 2022 — a staggering 20.9% increase.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: McDonald’s

McDonald’s executives recently informed the chain’s franchisees that they will be required to undergo a rigorous review process every 20 years to keep their restaurants. In addition, the company will also now consider additional factors, such as customer complaints, to determine which franchisees can add new locations.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: You Are Entitled to a Refund for a Canceled Flight

What recourse do you, the passenger, have when your flight gets canceled? According to the U.S. Department of Transportation regulations, “A consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline canceled a flight, regardless of the reason and the consumer chooses not to travel.”

Read the full story here

Make Your Money Work for You

Bonus: Various States’ Tax-Free Holidays in 2022

The list below shows the dates for tax-free holidays in 2022 (and beyond in some cases), what products are exempt from sales tax, their cost cap limits, links to state legislation and state sales tax.

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.