GO in the Know: Russian Gold Ban’s Impact, Work-Life Balance Tips & Top Financial News for June 28

seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s Elon Musk‘s birthday, and to celebrate it seems he’s taken the past week off on Twitter. So maybe 51 has changed him, or maybe he’s due for a big tweet any minute. Either way, here are today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: How Ban on Russian Gold Will Impact Metal Prices

The G7 has announced a ban on Russian gold, following promises of as much tweeted by several of the group nation’s leaders. The economic sanctions were reported as being “largely symbolic,” according to Bloomberg.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: StellarFi

StellarFi, a public benefit corporation, announced the public release of its new fintech platform, which helps individuals build their credit by paying their bills on time through the platform.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: More Than 9 in 10 Working Americans Have a Side Hustle

Side hustles are no longer just a way to earn a little extra income to finance some big purchase or dream vacation — for many Americans, they have become a financial lifeline.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

Bonus: 5 Easy Steps to Improve Your Work-Life Balance

This is a good time to take a step back and determine whether you are devoting too much time to work at the expense of your personal life. If so, there are some simple steps you can take to get your work-life balance back to where it needs to be.

Read the full story here

ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know

More From GOBankingRates