Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

GO in the Know: Elon Musk Backpedals, Crypto Scams & Top Financial News for June 6

Gary Dudak

By Gary Dudak

GO in the Know couple news
kupicoo / iStock.com

It’s National Yo-Yo Day, so if you’re in the mood for a little old-fashioned fun … you know what to do. Meanwhile, here are the top financial stories of the day.

The Big Lead: Musk Clarifies Comments on Slashing Tesla Workforce

Elon Musk seemed to try to assuage investors’ anxiety over the weekend, following his leaked emails about slashing Tesla’s workforce, which sent the stock on a turbulent ride.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Costco Competitors

Several wholesale/retail superstores have to come up with savvy strategies, unique stock and shopping experiences, price slashes and membership discounts to compete with Costco.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Crypto Scams Cost Americans $1 Billion Since 2021

A new study found that since the start of 2021, more than 46,000 people have reported losing over $1 billion in crypto to scams. In terms of the percentage of dollars lost to scams, cryptocurrency outpaces any other payment method.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Is Getting Money Advice From Friends and Family a Good Idea?

GOBankingRates spoke to several financial professionals about which risks and benefits to keep in mind when consulting friends and family for financial guidance.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.