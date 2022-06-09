GO in the Know: Credit Card Debt Rises, Sriracha Shortage & Top Financial News for June 9

The Big Lead: Credit Card Debt

In spite of inflation, consumers continue buying. Consumer credit card debt rose once again in April 2022, according to the latest Consumer Credit Report released by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Business Spotlight: Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce

It’s not nearly as concerning as the baby formula shortage, but the dearth of the beloved condiment on supermarket shelves across the nation has some Sriracha fans hot under the collar — and panic-buying bottles.

Well That’s Interesting: Standards Set for Charging EVs

The Biden administration has announced new steps to build out the first-ever national network of 500,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along America’s highways and in its communities.

Bonus: Asking for a Raise Advice

If you’re seeking a pay raise to help balance out the highest inflation rate in more than four decades, here’s the good news: While inflation is historically high, unemployment is historically low. This means employers are desperate to find and keep good workers, which gives you more bargaining power.

