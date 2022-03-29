GO in the Know: Top 3 Financial News Stories for March 29, 2022

The Big Lead: JOLTS Report

The labor market continues to be tight, and workers are continuing to voluntarily leave their jobs amid the so-called Great Resignation. The number of quits increased in February with 4.4 million, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report.

Business Spotlight: GameStop and AMC

Meme stock madness is making a comeback, with all the usual suspects — notably AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond and GameStop — surging in the past few days.

Well That’s Interesting: Signs of Recession

Signs of a looming recession have begun to rear their ugly heads again, but some economists believe this time things could be different — and there’s no need to worry about a recession just yet.

Bonus Money Tip: Financial Health

There are three key signs that you are financially healthy: you spend less than you make, you have enough savings to cover unexpected expenses, and you understand the difference between good debt and bad debt. If you are not in great financial health, there are steps you can take right now to get in better shape.

