GO in the Know: Jobless Claims, Gas Prices & Top Financial News for March 31

Believe it or not, March is almost over. Before you wrap up the month and go cruising into April, GOBankingRates is here with the lunchtime lowdown on today’s biggest financial news stories. Read up, and enjoy the rest of your day.

The Big Lead: Jobless Claims

For the week ending March 26, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims was 202,000, a slight increase from the previous week. However, the figure underscores how far the job market has recovered from the same week a year ago.

Read the full story here

Economy Spotlight: Gas Prices

Soaring gas prices are a major problem in the United States, and the Biden administration is weighing a major solution: releasing a million barrels of oil from U.S. reserves daily for the next six months or so.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Myths About Federal Tax Returns Debunked

Myth No. 1: You can find out the status of your tax refund by calling the IRS or your tax preparer.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Money-Making Hobbies

Did you know that some of your hobbies, if you’re really committed to them, can turn a profit? From gardening to baking and even running, find out how to turn your interests into extra income.

Read the full story here

