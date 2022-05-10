GO in the Know: Gas Prices Peak Again, Musk’s Twitter Plan & Top Financial News for May 10

Today’s lowdown on important financial stories is a mixed bag, but it’s always a good thing when there’s free fast food to be had. That doesn’t quite rhyme, but I tried. Read on for that fast food deal, and have a nice day!

The Big Lead: Gas Prices

Anyone hoping that gas prices might have peaked already just got some bad news, as average prices hit a new all-time high and left some industry watchers speculating that prices at the pump could soon reach a once unfathomable $4.50 per gallon.

Business Spotlight: Twitter

Elon Musk reportedly aims to quintuple Twitter’s revenue to $26.4 billion by 2028, up from $5 billion last year. In addition, the New York Times reports that Musk intends to cut Twitter’s reliance on advertising to 45% of revenue.

Well That’s Interesting: McDonald’s Freebies

Are you one of those folks who occasionally get hit with a craving for a sandwich and a tarot card reading at the same time, and especially when Mercury is in retrograde? If so, then head over to your nearest McDonald’s today or tomorrow for a free McChicken or McDouble.

Bonus: 11 Ways To Make Budgeting Fun

GOBankingRates tapped the expertise of finance professionals to learn their favorite ways to make budgeting a more enjoyable process for all.

