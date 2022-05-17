GO in the Know: Gas Prices Soar Higher, FDA Aims To Boost Baby Formula Supply & Top Financial News for May 17

Today is National Walnut Day, but before you get too nutty, take a few minutes to catch up on some of the biggest financial stories out there.

The Big Lead: Gas Prices Break Record Highs Again

This morning, the national average gas price was roughly $4.52 — up 4 cents from just one day prior. Parts of California, along with Washington, Nevada, and Hawaii, are seeing $5-plus gas prices, while the average price of regular unleaded in Oregon is hovering at $4.99, according to AAA.

Business Spotlight: Twitter

Elon Musk said his Twitter deal “cannot move forward” unless the company provides proof that spam and fake accounts represent fewer than 5% of overall users. Musk suggested that the actual figure is much higher than that.

That’s Interesting: A Baby Formula Shortage Fix?

The FDA aims to increase the supply of infant formula nationwide through “increased flexibilities” while also ensuring health and safety. The agency is also encouraging formula manufacturers worldwide to take advantage of these flexibilities.

Bonus: 5 Most Common Money Arguments

Several therapists weigh in on the five most common money arguments among couples and offer tips on how to resolve them.

