Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

GO in the Know: Major Pain at the Pump, Target Tanks & Top Financial News for May 18

Gary Dudak

By Gary Dudak

GO in the Know 3
seb_ra / iStock.com

Believe it or not, today is the most popular workday of the week (more on that later). However, we are still doing the same thing we do every workday — bringing you the top financial stories you need to know.

The Big Lead: Gas Prices Above $4 in Every State

If you plan to road trip around the U.S. this summer, be prepared to pay $4 a gallon for gas no matter where you stop. For the first time ever, the average price of gasoline is $4 or higher in all 50 states — and it’s above $6 in California.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Target

Stock for big-box retailer Target Corporation has plummeted more than 25%. Analysts attribute the drop to a quarterly earnings report that reflected the retailer’s challenges concerning supply chain issues, high fuel costs and general inflation.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Wednesdays Rule

Prior to the pandemic, about the only thing Wednesday was notable for is the ridiculous way it’s spelled — along with that whole “Hump Day” moniker. But lately, Wednesday has become the coolest, freshest day of the workweek.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

Bonus: Retirement Planning

According to Fidelity’s annual “Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate,” Americans will need nearly eight times more money in retirement for medical care than they realize — an alarming gap between expectation and reality.

Read the full story here

ICYMI: Yesterday’s GO in the Know

More From GOBankingRates

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of May 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.