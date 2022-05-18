GO in the Know: Major Pain at the Pump, Target Tanks & Top Financial News for May 18

Believe it or not, today is the most popular workday of the week (more on that later). However, we are still doing the same thing we do every workday — bringing you the top financial stories you need to know.

The Big Lead: Gas Prices Above $4 in Every State

If you plan to road trip around the U.S. this summer, be prepared to pay $4 a gallon for gas no matter where you stop. For the first time ever, the average price of gasoline is $4 or higher in all 50 states — and it’s above $6 in California.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Target

Stock for big-box retailer Target Corporation has plummeted more than 25%. Analysts attribute the drop to a quarterly earnings report that reflected the retailer’s challenges concerning supply chain issues, high fuel costs and general inflation.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Wednesdays Rule

Prior to the pandemic, about the only thing Wednesday was notable for is the ridiculous way it’s spelled — along with that whole “Hump Day” moniker. But lately, Wednesday has become the coolest, freshest day of the workweek.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Retirement Planning

According to Fidelity’s annual “Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate,” Americans will need nearly eight times more money in retirement for medical care than they realize — an alarming gap between expectation and reality.

Read the full story here

