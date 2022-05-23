GO in the Know: Gas Prices Won’t Deter Road Trips, Starbucks Exits Russia & Top Financial News for May 23

kupicoo / iStock.com

It’s the last full week of May, which means the kids are about to get out of school, summer is approaching, and hopefully — some good times are ahead. Still, it’s important to stay on top of important financial stories, so we’ve got you covered.

The Big Lead: Record High Gas Prices Won’t Keep Americans From Road Trippin’

Few things are more American than a summer road trip, and many Americans plan to do just that this year even as gas prices surge to record highs, according to a new survey from GasBuddy.

Business Spotlight: Starbucks

After 15 years in the country, Starbucks announced it is exiting Russia — closing 130 stores — following the suspension of business in the country in March. This includes shipments of all Starbucks products.

Well That’s Interesting: IRS Raising Interest Rates July 1

The IRS announced it will be raising interest rates beginning July 1, 2022. The interest rate increase applies to overpayments and underpayments of quarterly taxes. So what does that mean for you?

Bonus: Cost-Cutting Hacks for Your Road Trip

With gas prices on the rise and inflation, a road trip can add up in cost depending on where you go and stay, and what you eat and see along the way. Here, experts weigh in on 15 ways to save money on your road trip.

