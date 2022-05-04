GO in the Know: Workers Vent Their Frustrations & Top Financial News for May 4

Happy Star Wars Day, everyone! If you don’t know why today is the informal celebration of all things ‘Star Wars,’ well … May the Fourth be with you. May you also enjoy this roundup of the top financial stories of the day.

The Big Lead: Employees Hate Emails

As work evolves, it seems that mundane tasks and added responsibilities are the most frustrating aspects of modern jobs, according to a new study. A UiPath survey of 2,000 American office workers found that emails are the most irritating of their daily tasks, while 77% responded that they no longer know what their job entails.

Business Spotlight: Pfizer

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer offered a bullish outlook on the future of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment this week, even in the face of recent setbacks with the pill and uncertainty on the part of Wall Street about its impact on the company’s stock price.

Well That’s Interesting: Secure Act 2.0’s Effect on Women

The U.S. House’s approval of Secure Act 2.0 should benefit all retirees if the bill gets signed into law, but it could give a particular lift to women, who were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonus: 5 Surprising Hobbies That Could Make You Money

Without getting into the weird hobbies-turned-careers like pet food tasters, professional mourners, paranormal guides or snake venom milkers — here are five potentially lucrative hobbies that you may not have considered.

