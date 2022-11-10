Inflation Eases Below 8%, Hidden Costco Holiday Shopping Tips & Top Financial News for Nov. 10, 2022

It is National Vanilla Cupcake Day, which means you’re pre-approved for a treat! Take a moment to enjoy a cupcake (we’ll let you pick the flavor you enjoy most if it’s not vanilla) and read today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: U.S. Inflation Below 8% for First Time Since February

Inflation is easing up a bit. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the all-items index for the 12 months ending October increased 7.7%, driven largely by an increase in shelter prices, which contributed more than half of the monthly all-items increase. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: 6 Hidden Ways To Save on Holiday Shopping at Costco

Doing your holiday shopping at Costco this year? Follow these tips to discover hidden ways you can save on all of your Costco holiday shopping. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Wealthy Millennials Aren’t Banking on Stocks

Investing in stocks has traditionally been seen as a key part of building long-term wealth, but that may no longer be the case. A recent Bank of America Private Bank study of high-net-worth individuals found that the majority (75%) of investors between the ages of 21 and 42 do not think it’s possible to achieve above-average returns solely with traditional stocks and bonds. Read the full story here

Bonus: Experts Recommend 5 Retirement Expenses To Cut Easily

Unless you have been ultra-successful in building a nest egg, saving and budgeting doesn’t stop when you retire. Living your ideal life in retirement will still require checking your bank balance and cutting expenses along the way. Read the full story here

