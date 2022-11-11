Student Loan Forgiveness Roadblock, Black Friday Shopping Prep & Top Financial News for Nov. 11, 2022

Happy Veterans Day. To all who have served, thank you for your service. Let’s take a look at today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Biden To Appeal Decision To Strike Down Student Debt Forgiveness Program

A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program on Nov. 10, saying that the law “does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization to create a $400 billion student loan forgiveness program.” The president is appealing the ruling. Read the full story here

Healthcare Spotlight: Before You Finalize Your Open Enrollment Choices, Check Out These Tips

The final months of the year aren’t just for turkey and mistletoe — they’re also when Americans take part in open enrollment for health insurance. No matter what type of plan you are enrolled in, it’s important to review your choices carefully to ensure you make the right ones. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement

Whether retirees need the money to make ends meet or are just figuring out what to do in retirement, there are options — especially jobs that are perfect to do from your own home. Read the full story here

Bonus: How To Prepare for Black Friday Shopping

From signing up for key retailer apps to following your favorite brands and influencers on social media to learn about even more deals, shoppers can maximize dollars spent on Black Friday shopping with our tips. Read the full story here

