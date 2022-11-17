Renter Worries, Medicare Enrollment Options & Top Financial News for Nov. 17, 2022

The Big Lead: More Than Half of Renters Think They’ll Never Own a Home — 5 Tips To Improve Your Prospects

The combination of soaring inflation, high rents and rising mortgage rates have many Americans doubting whether they’ll ever be able to buy a home. More than half of those recently surveyed by Credit Karma don’t believe they’ll ever own one — and more than one-fifth say they can’t even afford to pay rent anymore. Read the full story here

Social Security Spotlight: Dec. 7 Deadline To Choose Medicare Enrollment Approaches

Your main focus during open enrollment will be deciding which type of coverage best fits your current health needs and financial situation. Making the right choice could lead to hundreds of dollars in savings — but you’ll need to do your homework. Read the full story here

That’s Delicious: 10 Ways To Get a Free Turkey For Thanksgiving

As inflation, avian flu and supply chain issues are driving turkey prices higher than they have been in the past five years, some people are seeking alternatives to a turkey with all the trimmings and looking to serve everything from roast beef to pizza. But you don’t have to sacrifice what is a once-a-year indulgence for many people if you know where to look to find a free bird. Read the full story here

Bonus: 5 Best Cities To Live on a Budget of $5,000 a Month

If you have a budget of $5,000 per month for living expenses, you’re in luck because there’s no shortage of affordable cities to settle down in. Read the full story here

