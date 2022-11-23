Student Loan Payment Pause Extended, Early White Elephant Gift Ideas & Top Financial News for Nov. 23

Happy Drinksgiving, everyone! Yes, the day before Thanksgiving is known for being the ultimate homecoming celebration, when many adults meet up with old friends and classmates who are back in town for a few drinks to catch up. If you are one of them, be sure to enjoy responsibly. Speaking of being responsible, it wouldn’t hurt to catch up on today’s top financial stories either. Have a great Thanksgiving weekend!

The Big Lead: Biden Extends Student Loan Payment Pause Again

The student loan payment pause — which was set to end Dec. 31, 2022 — will be extended to the end of June 2023 as the Biden administration awaits the Supreme Court’s ruling on the federal student debt forgiveness program. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: 7 Deals To Avoid on Cyber Monday

With consumers budgeting even more this year, the pressure is on retailers to turn out the most value-packed sales. Unfortunately, not all retailers will rise to the occasion on Cyber Monday, and quite a few dud deals will be floating around out there. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’: How Much Would the Journey Home Cost Today?

In case you’re wondering how much it would have cost in 2022 for Neal and Del to make their trip home in this holiday classic, GOBankingRates has done some homework to find out the grand total for their two days on the road. Read the full story here

Bonus: 5 Best White Elephant Gift Ideas for Less Than $20

Families across the country are putting their holiday budgets on a diet this year, and one way to rein in spending is with a fun and affordable White Elephant gift-giving party, which might also be called a Yankee Swap or Dirty Santa. Read the full story here

