Potential Rail Strike Ramifications, Social Security Concerns & Top Financial News for Nov. 29

It’s Giving Tuesday, so there’s no better time to showcase your generosity by donating to a good cause or doing volunteer work to help others. Just make sure to set aside some time to catch up on today’s top financial stories too.

The Big Lead: Biden Calls on Congress To Avert Railroad Strike — How Much a Shutdown Could Cost Americans

President Biden called on Congress to quickly pass a tentative agreement between railroad workers and operators – without any modifications or delay – “to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown.” Read the full story here

Social Security Spotlight: How Lack of Funding Could Severely Impede Services

Like many people and organizations in 2022, the Social Security Administration is struggling to make ends meet with its current funds on hand. Just how much the agency is struggling was put into clear focus in a blog last week from Jeff Nesbit, the SSA’s deputy commissioner for communications. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Frontier Airlines Cuts Customer Service Phone Number Ahead of Busy Travel Season

In an all-to-familiar refrain, another company is cutting services in the name of corporate efficiency and tech-first game plans. Read the full story here

Bonus: Why You Should Buy Yourself a Gift for the Holidays

Do you enjoy buying yourself something special at the end of the year? If so, you’re not the only one. Read the full story here

