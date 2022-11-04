Social Security Compassionate Allowances, Walmart Thanksgiving Dinner Price Rollbacks & Top Financial News for Nov. 4, 2022

Happy Friday! The first weekend of November approaches, which means you might be in the middle of making a holiday shopping list. Keep reading for a look at our smart holiday spending guide, and before you head out to go shopping, take a moment to review today’s top financial stories with us.

The Big Lead: Social Security Compassionate Allowances Program

The Social Security Administration has added 12 new health conditions under its Compassionate Allowances program, meaning people with these conditions now have faster access to Social Security disability benefits. Can you get a faster payout? Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Walmart Rolls Back Thanksgiving Dinner Prices

Walmart announced it will be offering several Thanksgiving meal items — including turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing — at last year’s prices to help their customers save money and fight inflation. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: How Does Personal Spending Impact Inflation?

As long as consumers keep buying, inflation will remain hot. Read the full story here

Bonus: GOBankingRates’ Smart Holiday Spending Guide

We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about holiday planning, shopping and budgeting in 2022. Check out our full guide here

