Southern Stimulus Payments, COLA Survey Findings & Top Financial News for Nov. 8, 2022
It’s Election Day, so take advantage of our democracy and get out there and vote if you haven’t already. Don’t forget to catch up on the day’s top financial stories, too.
The Big Lead: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These Southern States in November
It’s been a busy year for several states delivering inflation relief checks and whatnot, and there are two states in the South that are still distributing stimulus payments. Read the full story here
Social Security Spotlight: More Than Half of Retirees Say 8.7% COLA Not Enough
More than half of retired Americans (55%) say the Social Security 2023 COLA isn’t enough, according to a new Motley Fool survey of 750 U.S. retirees. Less than 40% say the adjustment is about right. Read the full story here
That’s Interesting: Will It Be Cheaper To Dine Out This Thanksgiving? Some Analysts Say Yes
Because of inflation and the ensuing soaring food prices, some analysts say it might be cheaper to dine out for Thanksgiving this year. A new IRI report found that because of inflation, Thanksgiving meals will cost a whopping 13.5% more this year. Read the full story here
Bonus: Try These Holiday Travel Tips To Save Money
No matter how you decide to travel over the holiday season, here are seven tips that can save you money. Read the full story here
