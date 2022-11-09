Homeowner Equity Plummets, Gift Ideas for Men Over 60 & Top Financial News for Nov. 9

seb_ra / iStock.com

Today is Chaos Never Dies Day, and it’s pretty fitting it comes after the midterm elections. For more chaos, check out today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Homeowners Have Lost $1.5 Trillion in Equity Since May as Housing Market Continues Decline

The U.S. housing market giveth and the U.S. housing market taketh away — and lately, it has been taking away equity at blazing speed. Equity among mortgaged homes is now nearly $1.5 trillion off its May 2022 peak, according to the Black Knight Home Price Index. Read the full story here

Economy Spotlight: Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon

A few more states may soon announce their own stimulus packages, income tax rebates and gas rebates, reported Forbes, noting that lawmakers are still debating proposed legislation. Here’s where the next round of payments may be happening. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: California’s Powerball Winner Could Keep an Extra $147 Million Since the State Doesn’t Tax Lottery Winnings

The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot marks the largest in lottery history. While 37% of the winnings will go toward federal income tax, California is one of only a few states that doesn’t tax lottery winnings — a major additional boon for the winner. Read the full story here

Make Your Money Work for You

Bonus: 20 Great Holiday Gifts for Men Over 60 (at Under $60)

Plenty of great holiday gifts are available for men over 60 that cost less than $60, ranging from wine glasses and tumblers to camping chairs and games. See the gift ideas

More From GOBankingRates