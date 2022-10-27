Diesel Fuel Shortage, Amazon Prime Discount for SNAP Recipients & Top Financial News for Oct. 27, 2022

Obradovic / iStock.com

It’s National Mentoring Day, so take a moment to connect (or reconnect) with a mentor who inspired you throughout your career. If you’re not already a mentor and want to be one to an aspiring professional, look into signing up through local organizations. While you’re looking into paying it forward, catch up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Diesel Reaches ‘Unacceptably Low’ Levels

A dire shortage of diesel fuel in the U.S. could keep inflation high and make the cost of heating surge throughout the winter. Read the full story here

SNAP Spotlight: Amazon

Amazon shoppers who are recipients of SNAP and SNAP EBT Cash benefits (or Medicaid benefits) may qualify to save 50% off their Prime membership. Read the full story here

That’s Concerning: Mortgage Rates Reach 20+ Year High — What Will the Housing Market Fallout Be in 2023?

It has been a spooky October for the U.S. housing market, with mortgage rates hitting a 21-year high and home sales decelerating. The prognosis for 2023 is similarly eerie, as industry experts warn of a continued slump heading into the new year. Read the full story here

Bonus: 5 Money Scams Beyond Facebook

Marketplace and lottery scams are just a few of the many swindles plaguing the world’s largest social media network — but even if you don’t have a Facebook account, you can still become a target to these common non-Facebook scams. Read the full story here

