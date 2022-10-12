GO in the Know: Stimulus Update, Holiday Travel Tips & Top Financial News for Oct. 12, 2022

seb_ra / iStock.com

Today is Farmers Day in the U.S., so if there is a farmer in your life, tell them how much you appreciate all the hard work they do. Then, tell them to take a quick break and catch up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: As Many as 10 Million People Are Still Owed COVID Relief

Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven’t received their payments — and time is running out to claim them. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Costco

You can buy pretty much everything at Costco. From a $4.99 rotisserie chicken to a 30-pack of toilet paper and even a set of four car tires, it’s the one-stop-shop warehouse. But did you know you can also get home insurance there? Read the full story here

That Figures: Thanksgiving Turkeys May Be 112% More Expensive This Year

Gathering around the Thanksgiving table is going to cost a bit more this year. Not only are holiday flights the most expensive they’ve been in years, but turkeys are pushing the pocketbooks too. The prized bird may be much more expensive this year, says a new report from the American Farm Bureau Foundation. Read the full story here

Bonus: 10 Money-Saving Strategies for Holiday Travel

Planning to travel this holiday season? The good news is there are plenty of ways to save money on each phase of holiday travel, from planning for your trip to actually traveling. Read the full story here

