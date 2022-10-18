Student Loan Forgiveness Application Steps, 2023 Social Security Numbers & Top Financial News for Oct. 18, 2022

It’s National Mashed Potato Day, so in honor of the delicious side dish, here is a nice mash-up of today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Student Loan Forgiveness Application Is Live — Steps To Apply

The Biden administration has officially launched the application process to receive federal student loan forgiveness with a beta version of the website that went live over the weekend. You can access the application form online, and the application itself should only take a few minutes to fill out. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Dollar General

Dollar General is a great place to find deals — especially around the holidays — and there are a number of Halloween items on sale from now until Oct. 22. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Who Does Google Give Political Donations To?

California-based Alphabet and its employees, owners and affiliates have offered up $7.9 million in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets. Read the full story here

Bonus: 2023 Social Security — 6 Numbers You Need to Know

If you are wondering about Social Security earnings limits, what is full retirement age, and average Social Security benefits, here are six numbers you should know. Read the full story here

