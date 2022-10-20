Missed Stimulus Payments, How To Save Money on Gas & Top Financial News for Oct. 20, 2022

Today is National Get Smart About Credit Day. Not to humblebrag too much, but we’re kind of experts on this topic. Check out our best credit cards to meet all of your financial needs, and don’t forget to review today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Why You May Have Missed a Stimulus Payment

There are between 9-10 million eligible individuals identified who still haven’t received EIP payments. However, non-filing individuals and families have until Nov. 15 to file a simplified tax return and get their stimulus checks. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Walmart, Costco, Kohl’s & More

These American retail stores, plus many more large chain stores, have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving, giving shoppers — and their employees — the day to spend more time with family. See the full list here

That’s Helpful: 5 Ways To Save Money on Gas

Gas prices are rising again and the pressure to save on fuel is as heavy as ever. Fortunately, there are a few moves motorists can make to fill up their tanks without draining their wallets. Read the full story here

Bonus: How To Fight Inflation in Every Aspect of Your Life

From careful budgeting to slashing costs on utilities, here is how households of every size can financially gain the upper hand with inflation. Read the full story here

