GO in the Know: 2023 Maximum SNAP Benefit, Olive Garden Deal Returns & Top Financial News for Oct. 3

October is here and it’s time to get spooky. It’s also time to catch up on today’s top financial stories. Some might be a bit scary, but there’s a treat or two included too.

The Big Lead: Food Stamps — What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for SNAP recipients based on inflation, which goes into effect on October 1 each year. So, what is the maximum SNAP EBT benefit for 2023? Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Olive Garden Brings Back Its Most Popular Money-Saving Deal

Olive Garden has announced the return of its popular Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion for a limited time. However, it’s not quite the value it used to be. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Your Raise Is Contributing to Higher Inflation — Here’s Why

If you want an example of a vicious economic cycle, try this: The pay raise you need to deal with soaring inflation might be contributing to the very inflation that caused you to need the raise in the first place. Read the full story here

Bonus: 7 Innovative Ways To Lower Utility Bills Before Prices Spike

The prices of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise this winter, but changes you make, big or small, can help lower your utility bills. Here are 7 ways to save on your energy bills this fall. Read the full story here

