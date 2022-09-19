GO in the Know: How To Claim Missing Stimulus Money & Top Financial News for Sept. 19

kupicoo / iStock.com

It’s Talk Like a Pirate Day, so arrrrrrrrrre you going to catch up on today’s bounty of financial stories, matey? Your answer best be “aye, bucko” or you can walk the plank!

The Big Lead: Missing Stimulus Check? You Still Have Time To Claim a Missing Payment

The IRS has provided information on how you might be eligible to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit for any missing or incorrect payments on 2020 or 2021 federal tax returns. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Margaritaville Cruise Line Offers Free 3-Day Trip to Active Military & Veterans

If you’re a fan of margaritas and eating cheeseburgers in paradise — and if you’re active military, a veteran, first responder, law enforcement officer or an educator — you might be able to sail free on a 3-day, 2-night cruise to Grand Bahama Island, thanks to Jimmy’s Buffett’s Margaritaville Cruise Line. Read the full story here

Make Your Money Work for You

That’s Interesting: These Cities Have the Highest Inflation Rates

WalletHub evaluated 23 of the biggest U.S. metro areas based on inflation, scoring them on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest inflation rate. See the list here

Bonus: Is It Better To Choose a Variable or Fixed-Rate Mortgage?

An adjustable-rate mortgage might be a good option when interest rates are moving higher (like now), but there are many factors to consider. Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates