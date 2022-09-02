GO in the Know: Tipping Fatigue, Avoiding an Audit & Top Financial News for September 2

Three words: three days off. We know the much-deserved break is top of mind for everyone right now, but be sure to catch up on today’s top financial stories before heading out. Happy Labor Day weekend!

The Big Lead: Is ‘Tipping Fatigue’ a Myth?

In recent months, conversation around “tip fatigue” has been heating up, with some restaurateurs and waitstaff saying that consumers are tipping less than they did during the height of the pandemic. But new research from Toast, a restaurant management software company, has suggested that tip fatigue might not be happening after all.

Plus, discover the proper way to respond if you’re being asked to tip more than what you can reasonably afford.

Read the full story here

Economic Spotlight: 6 Ways To Avoid an Audit

President Joe Biden recently signed the $739 billion Inflation Reduction Act, with $80 billion in funding being directed towards the Internal Revenue Service over the next 10 years. While supporters of this legislation say it will help close the tax gap, CNBC Make It reported that critics contend a potential “army” of IRS agents will be figuratively knocking on doors to conduct audits.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Are Social Security and SSI the Same Thing?

Many people who are eligible for SSI may also be eligible for Social Security benefits, as both share the same application. But are both programs the same, or do they serve different functions?

Read the full story here

Bonus: The Surprising Salary That Makes Gen Z Happy

Just how much do Gen Zers need to earn to be happy? The answers from GOBankingRates may surprise you!

Read the full story here

