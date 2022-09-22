Advertiser Disclosure
GO in the Know: Fed Raises Interest Rates, Dollar General & Top Financial News for Sept. 22

By Heather Taylor

Happy Thursday! Today marks the start of the fall equinox, which means if you haven’t started doing it already, it’s officially time to enjoy all the pumpkin-flavored foods and drinks. Let’s take a look at today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Fed Raises Interest Rates Again – Here’s What That Means for Most Americans

As was widely anticipated, the Federal Reserve said it will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, the third consecutive such hike. The new unanimous decision comes amid four-decade high inflation and fears of a looming recession. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Does Dollar General Have Better Deals Than Dollar Tree?

If dollar stores all thrive on a similar concept — selling goods at low prices — can one really be superior to another? Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Why Does the Fed Keep Raising Rates?

With so much bad news attached to interest-rate hikes, why does the Fed keep doing it? In 2022, the reason can be summed up in one word: inflation. Read the full story here

Bonus: You Could Be ‘Quiet Quitting’ Without Knowing It 

You’ve probably heard about “quiet quitting,” but even if you think you know what it is, it’s possible you could be doing it subconsciously. And if you are, it could be holding you back from moving ahead in your career. Read the full story here

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor is a senior finance writer for GOBankingRates. She is also the head writer and brand mascot enthusiast for PopIcon, Advertising Week’s blog dedicated to brand mascots. She has been published on HelloGiggles, Business Insider, The Story Exchange, Brit + Co, Thrive Global, and more media outlets. 

