GO in the Know: Fed Raises Interest Rates, Dollar General & Top Financial News for Sept. 22

Today marks the start of the fall equinox

The Big Lead: Fed Raises Interest Rates Again – Here’s What That Means for Most Americans

As was widely anticipated, the Federal Reserve said it will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, the third consecutive such hike. The new unanimous decision comes amid four-decade high inflation and fears of a looming recession. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Does Dollar General Have Better Deals Than Dollar Tree?

If dollar stores all thrive on a similar concept — selling goods at low prices — can one really be superior to another? Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Why Does the Fed Keep Raising Rates?

With so much bad news attached to interest-rate hikes, why does the Fed keep doing it? In 2022, the reason can be summed up in one word: inflation. Read the full story here

Bonus: You Could Be ‘Quiet Quitting’ Without Knowing It

You’ve probably heard about “quiet quitting,” but even if you think you know what it is, it’s possible you could be doing it subconsciously. And if you are, it could be holding you back from moving ahead in your career. Read the full story here

