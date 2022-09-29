GO in the Know: Majority of Americans Fear Recession, 10 Best Startups & Top Financial News for Sept. 29

Happy National Coffee Day to all the coffee drinkers of the world! You’ve got your coffee in one hand and today’s top financial stories right in front of you. What a way to start the day.

The Big Lead: Overwhelming Majority Fear Imminent Recession — How Americans Are Proactively Protecting Their Finances

With inflation at a four-decade high, a whopping 84% of Americans say they fear a recession is looming this year, according to a new survey. This sentiment is largely driven by higher grocery bills and the rising cost of gas. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Are the Walmarts in Florida Open After Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms ever to hit Florida, and retailers — including Walmart — announced temporary closures to ensure the safety of employees and customers. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: The Top 10 Startups To Work for in 2022

Each year, career networking platform LinkedIn publishes their Top Startups report, ranking the 50 most promising startups to work for. See the list

Bonus: Financial & Tax Paperwork To Safeguard in Case of a Natural Disaster

Natural disasters, like Hurricane Ian, are occurring with increasing frequency. This makes it increasingly important for people to prepare and protect important financial documents such as tax records ahead of time. Read the full story here

