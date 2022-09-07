Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

GO in the Know: Married vs. Single Money Advantages, COLA Anticipation & Top Financial News for Sept. 7

Gary Dudak

By Gary Dudak

GO in the Know 3
seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s National Beer Lovers Day, and if you are one of them — cheers! Also, here are today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Money Advantages of Being Married vs. Single

Marriage can come with its rewards, like a fun wedding and honeymoon, years of wedded bliss and always having a life partner. Those benefits can also be extended to include certain financial advantages.

Read the full story here

Social Security Spotlight: When Will COLA Increase for 2023 Be Announced?

Each year, usually in October, the SSA announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase for the following year. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2022 set to be released on Oct. 13, the COLA should be announced around that same time.

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Are You Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness if You Never Graduated?

Good news for federal student loan borrowers who didn’t graduate: You still qualify for the student loan forgiveness plan unveiled by the Biden administration last month.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Recently Laid Off? Job Trends Indicate You’ll Have Little Issues Finding New Work

If you’re one of the people swept up in the “wave of layoffs sweeping the U.S.” (as described by Business Insider), there is some good news — it probably won’t be long before you find a new gig.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work For You

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts for September 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.