GO in the Know: Married vs. Single Money Advantages, COLA Anticipation & Top Financial News for Sept. 7

seb_ra / iStock.com

It’s National Beer Lovers Day, and if you are one of them — cheers! Also, here are today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: Money Advantages of Being Married vs. Single

Marriage can come with its rewards, like a fun wedding and honeymoon, years of wedded bliss and always having a life partner. Those benefits can also be extended to include certain financial advantages.

Read the full story here

Social Security Spotlight: When Will COLA Increase for 2023 Be Announced?

Each year, usually in October, the SSA announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase for the following year. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September 2022 set to be released on Oct. 13, the COLA should be announced around that same time.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Are You Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness if You Never Graduated?

Good news for federal student loan borrowers who didn’t graduate: You still qualify for the student loan forgiveness plan unveiled by the Biden administration last month.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Recently Laid Off? Job Trends Indicate You’ll Have Little Issues Finding New Work

If you’re one of the people swept up in the “wave of layoffs sweeping the U.S.” (as described by Business Insider), there is some good news — it probably won’t be long before you find a new gig.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates