GO in the Know: This State Getting Internet Boost, GM’s New Electric SUV & Top Financial News for Sept. 9

It’s National 401(k) Day! Use today to set up your 401(k) plan if you don’t already have one or as a reminder to max out contributions. And while we’re on the topic of money, don’t forget to get caught up on today’s top financial stories.

The Big Lead: This State To Receive $66 Million To Boost High-Speed Internet Access

The Treasury Department and the New Hampshire delegation announced the state will receive an additional $66 million in federal funds to help bring high-speed internet access to 80% of locations that are still lacking it. Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: General Motors

If you’re a budget buyer in search of an affordable EV, here’s some good news: General Motors just introduced a new electric SUV that will sell for less than half of the average EV price. Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Can I Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness if My Loans Are in Default?

If your student loan is in default, you will likely still qualify for forgiveness under the Biden plan. Read the full story here

Bonus: 9 Best Dollar Tree Items for Fall 2022

There’s no need to break the bank to spruce up your current stash of harvest-themed decorations. Find out which nine Dollar Tree fall items are worth the purchase. Read the full story here

Heather Taylor is a senior finance writer for GOBankingRates. She is also the head writer and brand mascot enthusiast for PopIcon, Advertising Week’s blog dedicated to brand mascots. She has been published on HelloGiggles, Business Insider, The Story Exchange, Brit + Co, Thrive Global, and more media outlets. 

