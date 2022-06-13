Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

GO in the Know: New High for Gas Prices, Bitcoin Falling & Top Financial News for June 13

Gary Dudak

By Gary Dudak

GO in the Know couple news
kupicoo / iStock.com

Inflation is soaring while crypto is plummeting, but we are always staying steady by bringing you the top financial stories of the day.

The Big Lead: National Gas Prices Break $5 a Gallon

Now that the once-unthinkable has happened in the United States — average gasoline prices that are above $5 a gallon — many Americans no doubt wonder how and why prices surged so high so fast in 2022.

Read the full story here

Crypto Spotlight: Bitcoin Falls Below $25K

Bitcoin is at its lowest level since the end of 2020, as anxiety over a rapidly accelerating inflation is grappling traditional and crypto markets alike.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Read the full story here

Well That’s Interesting: Biden Lifts International COVID Testing Requirement

COVID-19 testing requirements for inbound international air travelers came to an end over the weekend, raising hopes that the U.S. travel/tourism industry will get an additional boost in what is already expected to be a busy summer travel season.

Read the full story

Bonus: Social Security Reform — What’s Keeping Drastic Measures From Moving Forward?

Despite gaining a year of solvency, Social Security is quickly heading for a bust. According to a new report, without legislative reform the combined assets of the Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) Trust Funds are expected to be depleted in 2035.

Make Your Money Work for You

Read the full story here

More From GOBankingRates

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of June 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.