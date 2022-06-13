GO in the Know: New High for Gas Prices, Bitcoin Falling & Top Financial News for June 13

Inflation is soaring while crypto is plummeting, but we are always staying steady by bringing you the top financial stories of the day.

The Big Lead: National Gas Prices Break $5 a Gallon

Now that the once-unthinkable has happened in the United States — average gasoline prices that are above $5 a gallon — many Americans no doubt wonder how and why prices surged so high so fast in 2022.

Crypto Spotlight: Bitcoin Falls Below $25K

Bitcoin is at its lowest level since the end of 2020, as anxiety over a rapidly accelerating inflation is grappling traditional and crypto markets alike.

Well That’s Interesting: Biden Lifts International COVID Testing Requirement

COVID-19 testing requirements for inbound international air travelers came to an end over the weekend, raising hopes that the U.S. travel/tourism industry will get an additional boost in what is already expected to be a busy summer travel season.

Bonus: Social Security Reform — What’s Keeping Drastic Measures From Moving Forward?

Despite gaining a year of solvency, Social Security is quickly heading for a bust. According to a new report, without legislative reform the combined assets of the Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) Trust Funds are expected to be depleted in 2035.

