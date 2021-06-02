Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

US Chamber of Commerce Announces Launch of Initiative to Address Worker Shortage

Josephine Nesbit

By Josephine Nesbit

June 2, 2021
Human resources manager talks with job applicants on video call, home office during COVID-19 pandemic.
martin-dm / Getty Images

Earlier this week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation launched America Works, a new nationwide initiative which aims to rally industry and government to address worker shortage. The worker shortage is getting worse by the day and poses a threat to America’s recovery, reports the U.S. Chamber.

See: Are There Too Many Workers or Too Many Jobs? It Depends Which State You Call Home
Find: The Financially Savvy Female: 4 Essential Tips for Moms Re-Entering the Workforce

“This is Operation Warp Speed for Jobs,” U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark said in a statement. The chamber is rallying for the business community to push for federal and state policy changes to help train more American workers for in-demand jobs.

According to surveys and federal data analysis published by the department, there were 8.1 million vacant job openings in March — up from 600,000 in February. There are also half as many available workers for every open job nationwide as there have been on average over the past 20 years.

Make Your Money Work for You

A survey also found that 91% of state and local chambers of commerce say worker shortages are holding back their economies and 83% of industry association economists say employers in their sectors are finding it difficult to find qualified workers for open positions.

See: Ending Unemployment Insurance State Benefits Caused An Increase in Job Searches
Find: Why You Need To Be ‘Upskilling’ To Stay Competitive in the Job Market

Through this initiative, the U.S. Chamber is calling for the implementation of reforms to the legal immigration system to help employers meet the demand for high-demand jobs, increasing federal investments in job education and training programs and expanding access to childcare for working parents.

“One solution or the other will not get the job done: Only by addressing all three challenges can we address our nation’s workforce challenges,” explains Clark.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit

Josephine Nesbit is a freelance writer specializing in real estate and personal finance. She grew up in New England but is now based out of Ohio where she attended The Ohio State University and lives with her two toddlers and fiancé. Her work has appeared in print and online publications such as Fox Business and Scotsman Guide.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
US Chamber of Commerce Announces Launch of Initiative to Address Worker Shortage
Close popup Live Richer Newsletter

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.