US Chamber of Commerce Announces Launch of Initiative to Address Worker Shortage

Earlier this week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation launched America Works, a new nationwide initiative which aims to rally industry and government to address worker shortage. The worker shortage is getting worse by the day and poses a threat to America’s recovery, reports the U.S. Chamber.

“This is Operation Warp Speed for Jobs,” U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark said in a statement. The chamber is rallying for the business community to push for federal and state policy changes to help train more American workers for in-demand jobs.

According to surveys and federal data analysis published by the department, there were 8.1 million vacant job openings in March — up from 600,000 in February. There are also half as many available workers for every open job nationwide as there have been on average over the past 20 years.

A survey also found that 91% of state and local chambers of commerce say worker shortages are holding back their economies and 83% of industry association economists say employers in their sectors are finding it difficult to find qualified workers for open positions.

Through this initiative, the U.S. Chamber is calling for the implementation of reforms to the legal immigration system to help employers meet the demand for high-demand jobs, increasing federal investments in job education and training programs and expanding access to childcare for working parents.

“One solution or the other will not get the job done: Only by addressing all three challenges can we address our nation’s workforce challenges,” explains Clark.

