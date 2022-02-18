Use SNAP Benefits Online To Pay For Groceries With Latest Innovation from Rosie App

E-commerce app Rosie has launched an online program allowing independent retailers to accept SNAP benefits online, giving recipients a wider range of vendor options. Their program will help grocers and vendors assist the 12% of all shoppers that use EBT to pay for their food, Winsight Grocery Business reported.

A study by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities stated that 1 in 9 Americans rely on SNAP EBT benefits. Online availability will make it that much easier for those in need to use their payments without having to leave the house.

Technology and development teams at Rosie were able to prioritize SNAP online benefits with the help of their retailers, the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) and Fiserv –which came as a result of Rosie’s partner Dash’s Market being selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2017 to participate in the online pilot program for SNAP benefits, WBG added.

SNAP benefits, commonly referred to as food stamps, is a program that assists low-income individuals and families with cash assistance each month to buy groceries and fresh produce. Benefits are usually transferred electronically to an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which is pre-loaded once a month and operates like a pre-paid debit card.

Up until now, these cards were only available to be used in-person at mostly major grocers and vendors approved by each state’s own SNAP programs. However, some grocers including independent grocer Davis Food & Drug in Utah already allow SNAP recipients to pay for their groceries through their website using the EBT card.

“Accepting SNAP payments online is going to make a world of difference,” said Jodi Drake, e-commerce lead for Davis Food & Drug in Utah. “Serving our community is what we do best, and we’re now able to fulfill a need our customers have thanks to Rosie.”

