Recent Violence Sparks New Calls to ‘Defund the Police’ – Here’s What That Would Really Mean

Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock / Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

News of alleged police-related homicides in recent days has renewed the controversy surrounding the amount of money given to the police and their unions.

Weigh In: Should We Defund the Police? Take Our Poll

Learn: How Much Police Officers Get Paid Across America



The trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged in the murder of George Floyd last May, began April 1 and reignited national passions around calls to defund the police – one of the most hotly debated social movements in modern American history.

About 10 miles away from the Chauvin trial, a police officer reportedly “mistakenly” grabbed a handgun instead of a taser and fatally shot 20-year old Daunte Wright on April 11. The next day on April 12, a Virginia police officer was fired for pepper-spraying a Black Army lieutenant during a traffic stop that took place in December.

These events have renewed attention on proposals from lawmakers and activists to defund the police, along with staunch arguments from those opposed – but what does this rallying cry actually mean?

It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

Make Your Money Work for You

Any politician trying to ban guns and defund the police should not utilize tax-payer funded, armed police as personal security. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) April 13, 2021

“Defunding the police” is a slogan calling for the divesting of certain departments of police stations and unions. The thinking is that since police officers are contributing to violence amongst members or certain communities, the solution is simply to take some of the money away from them and re-direct it to other areas of the communities in which much of the policing occurs, according to CNN.

The concept exists on a spectrum, CNN adds. This means people are divided on what they believe it should look like – on the one hand, some call for an entire disbanding of police departments and instead moving to a “public safety” model, while others are in favor of reallocation of some funds while maintain police presence where necessary.

Read More: These States Offer the Best and Worst Pay for Police Officers

Discover: Here Are the States That Spend the Most (and Least) on Public Safety

That spectrum widens even further with people believing defunding the police to be reckless, especially in areas that rely on police officers the most like in urban and very populated areas.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan stated in a response to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s plans to establish a task force to reduce police budgets over the next five years that “I was shocked and outraged yesterday by the mayor’s crazy comments about his desire to defund the police and to slash their budget and shrink them for the next five years…that is the worst possible thing we could do to stop the violent crime in Baltimore City,” Fox reports.

The back-and-forth between these lawmakers drew the attention of prominent critics, including from David Simon, former crime reporter and creator of acclaimed Baltimore police drama The Wire.

A thread on the legislation that would repeal the Police Bill of Rights in Maryland, why Governor Larry Hogan is no defender of good and honorable police work when he attempts to veto that legislation, and why the General Assembly should override the veto: — David Simon (@AoDespair) April 10, 2021

Make Your Money Work for You

Fox News adds that major cities such as LA, Minneapolis, New York, Portland, and Austin have already shifted funds from police departments which has led to some department lay-offs, canceled recruitment classes, or cut hiring goals altogether.

The debate has caused tension on both sides of the aisle. Mayor Scott’s program in particular has a goal of establishing a tasks force over the next five years with the goal of finding the most efficient ways to re-route funds to other areas of the city. Scott said in a statement to Fox 45 that the “task force will be charged with identifying reductions that can be made responsibly over time while creating a blueprint that diverts appropriate service requests so officers can focus efforts on reducing violent crime.”

The violent crime he refers to is Baltimore’s high rate of killings and shootings, despite overall reduced crime during the pandemic. In 2020, Fox reports that Baltimore surpassed 200 homicides for the sixth year in a row, with more than 1,000 shootings.

Related: Damage From Riots Across US Will Cost at Least $1 Billion in Claims

Explore: Bank of America Announces Racial Justice Initiatives

According to data released from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, calls for defunding the police also comes amidst years of increased spending. Highlights from the July 2020 report include the fact that state and local police-protection spending per capita was $351.54 in 2017, while local police-protection spending per capita was $304.18 that same year. Additionally, of the 25 largest U.S. cities in 2017, 18 increased their real per capita expenditures on police protection between 2000-2017, with Austin increasing their expenditures the most at 77%.

Austin’s crime continued to climb through 2007 despite the increased spending, after which it saw an overall decrease following the recession.

Advocates for defunding claim these funds can be better allocated elsewhere. Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, said that defunding the police means reallocating those funds to support people and services in marginalized communities, CNN reports.

In an interview with WBUR Boston radio station, Cullors clearly outlined where she believes more strategic use of this money could make a real difference:

“What we’re asking for is a reinvestment in how we understand what’s needed in our communities. Why is law enforcement the first responders for a mental health crisis? Why are they the first responders for domestic violence issues? Why are they the first responders for homelessness? And so those are the first places we can look into. Let alone, let’s talk about law enforcement’s ability to survey the community and how much money they’re given in surveillance dollars every single year. We have allowed, the public has allowed, for us to have militarized police forces in our communities and we have to stop it.”

The BJS found that in 2017, police-protection expenditures added up to about 0.587% of the U.S. GDP.

Check It Out: What Is the GDP – and What Does It Have to Do With You?

So would we get that money back? Not according to CNN, which acknowledges that both violent and nonviolent offenses require significant hours of paperwork, and that defunding could lead to money being allocated to hire other government workers to perform that paperwork – so either way, the costs would likely be the same.

More From GOBankingRates