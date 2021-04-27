Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

West Virginia Is Paying 16-35 Year-Olds $100 to Get Vaccinated

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

April 27, 2021
Friends gathering to eat a meal together
shironosov / iStock.com

West Virginia’s Republican Governor Jim Justice announced yesterday that the state will give $100 savings bonds to residents ages 16 to 35 who get vaccinated against COVID, as part of his ongoing initiative to get more younger residents vaccinated.

See: Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required? Take Our Poll
Find: More Colleges Are Requiring Students to Get Vaccinated Before Coming Back

“We have vetted this in every way that we possibly can, to be assured that we can use our CARES dollars to do exactly just this,” Gov. Justice said in a press briefing.

In addition, he said that the incentive will be retroactive, meaning all West Virginians ages 16 to 35 who have already been vaccinated will also receive a $100 savings bond, according to a press release.

“Our kids today probably don’t really realize just how important they are in shutting this thing down,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m trying to come up with a way that’s truly going to motivate them — and us — to get over the hump.”

Make Your Money Work for You
Sponsors of

See: Vaccine VIPs — Vaccinated Customers Get Special Perks From These Companies
Find: Teens Are Spending Money Despite Pessimistic View of Economy

Justice said that the goal is to get more than 70% of West Virginia’s eligible population vaccinated. Of the 1.47 million West Virginians who are currently eligible, just 52% have received at least one dose to date, with demand for vaccines dipping in recent weeks, according to the release. If at least 275,000 of younger West Virginians get vaccinated, it will increase the state’s total to more than 70%.

“If we can get to 70%, we’ll shut this virus down,” Gov. Justice said in the briefing. “If we do that, the masks go away, the hospitalizations go away, and the deaths become minimal.”

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
West Virginia Is Paying 16-35 Year-Olds $100 to Get Vaccinated
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.