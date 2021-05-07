Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Economy

Worker Confidence is Rising Across the US

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

May 7, 2021
Cheerful handsome blue collar worker and team of engineers at a factory standing in a row smiling at camera with arms crossed.
Hispanolistic / Getty Images

Worker confidence is on the rise across the U.S., mostly boosted by the vaccine acceleration, stimulus checks and easing of restrictions, a new LinkedIn survey finds.

See: 20 Jobs With the Most Financial Security
Find: The Top Company Hiring Now in Each State

The LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index, which asked respondents across the U.S. how they felt about their job situation, personal finances and career outlook, shows that 82% of Americans indicated that confidence has climbed versus the difficult April-to-June period last year.

In addition, 60% of people showed improving confidence from the levels in 2020’s final quarter, according to the survey.

Cities where confidence increased the most are spread out all over the country and include: Tulsa, Okla., Richmond, Va., Colorado Springs, Colo., Greenville, S.C., Las Vegas, Boise, Idaho, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Hampton Roads, Va. and Cleveland.

See: How To Achieve Better Work-Life Balance in 2021
Find: Blue-Collar Jobs That Pay You Six Figures

Make Your Money Work for You
Sponsors of

The survey says that Tulsa is a standout as “employers in the Great Plains city are hiring. Insurers want more financial analysts. The local brewery needs a warehouse manager. Even airlines are advertising for more ramp clerks.”

In comparison, the U.S.’ largest cities — including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco — are faring moderately well, showing modest improvements in individual confidence, according to the survey.

As for job fields, people working in the airline industry now are the most optimistic, up 29 points from their sentiment in 2020’s fourth quarter, according to the survey. Other industries with big surges include health, wellness and fitness, entertainment and civil engineering.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Worker Confidence is Rising Across the US
Close popup livericher_png

We're here to help you Live Richer.

Sign up to receive our daily weekday newsletter with the latest finance and lifestyle content.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.