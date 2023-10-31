Advertiser Disclosure
Get a Costco Gold Membership and $40 Shop Card for Just $60

3 min Read
By Ashley Donohoe
Costco Wholesale - Fullerton, California stock photo
Laser1987 / iStock.com

Whether you’d like deals on travel, eyewear or bulk essentials, the perks of a Costco membership can make the yearly fee pay off. If you’ve had your eye on joining, a current PCWorld Shop offer might tempt you to make the move. For a limited time, you can pay $60 and receive a one-year Gold Star membership plus a $40 Costco Digital Shop Card. This offer is for anyone who hasn’t had a Costco membership during the last 18 months.

What the Costco Deal Gets You

The Gold Star membership gives you one household card for access to Costco’s online store and local warehouses, including its business centers and gas stations. Along with buying everyday items, you can get travel packages, medications, hearing aids and eye care. Costco also offers several member services, such as insurance, home improvement services and an auto program.

PCWorld Shop’s offer says you can pay an extra $60 directly to Costco and get the Executive membership upgrade. This may be worth it if you shop at Costco a lot since it comes with a 2% reward annually ($1,000 maximum) on qualifying purchases, including travel. Costco also advertises that this membership gives you more service providers and discounts.

For use online and at the chain’s 800+ global locations, the $40 Costco Digital Shop Card has no expiration date. It’s a gift card you can use for most purchases, except those at the gas stations and food courts. Once the card runs out, Costco allows you to reload it at a checkout lane if you’d like.

How To Get and Redeem the Offer

If eligible, you can buy this deal on the PCWorld Shop page as long as it lasts. You’ll need to be in the U.S., including Puerto Rico, to qualify. Plus, you can’t buy more than two offers — one for yourself and another as a gift, as the offer is limited to one per household.

After you complete the order, you’ll get instructions for redeeming your membership on the Costco website, which you must do before Jan. 27, 2024. Make sure to give your correct email address on the sign-up form. That is where Costco will send your membership details within a couple of business days and your $40 Costco Digital Shop Card within two weeks.

Note that you must bring your membership information to a local warehouse to pick up your physical membership card.

Enjoy Your Costco Membership

To get the most from your new Costco membership, learn about the insider secrets and the cheapest items to buy. Keep in mind that the company offers a satisfaction guarantee for both your purchases and your membership. You should also remember that you’ll be paying the membership fee annually if you decide to stay a member.

