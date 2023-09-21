Advertiser Disclosure
Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 17: Bobbi Rebell Gives Secret Strategies To Raising Money-Savvy Kids and How To Foster Financial Independence in Your Children

By Amen Oyiboke

This Episode

Teaching kids about money begins with learning that the concept of money represents an exchange for goods and services. In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull speaks with Bobbi Rebell about the importance of raising money-savvy kids and how to foster a home of financial independence.

Rebell states that encouraging a savings habit by setting up money standards within the household is a great place to start. By teaching them decision-making processes when it comes to financing it will help kids understand the value of saving for future needs and goals.

Listen to the full episode to find tips on getting kids involved in personal finance.

Where Else You Can Listen

If you’d prefer to listen to the Live Richer podcast on your favorite podcast app, click one of the links below to launch it on your device.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Our Host

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Follow-Jaime-Headshot.png

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

