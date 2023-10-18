Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 19: The Secrets to a Wealthier Retirement and Hefty Savings with Louis Barajas

©Louis Barajas

Changing your mindset about saving for retirement and proper estate planning is crucial for securing your financial future. In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull discusses with Financial Life Healer, Speaker, and Owner of BMLAB Louis Barajas, on how to change your mindset toward retirement savings and ensure financial stability for your family.

Barajas stated in the episode that changing the way you think about money allows you to shift from short-term thinking to a long-term perspective. He also gives helpful tips on effective estate planning not only for your sake but for your family’s assets to ensure your loved ones are well cared for, making it a vital step in securing your legacy.

Listen to the full episode to get key tips on how to build up your mind to properly prepare retirement savings.

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

