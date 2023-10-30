Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Finance

Retirement Spending: Aging in Place Home Repairs Are One of the Biggest Costs to Seniors — 4 Ways To Save

3 min Read
By Jake Safane
Worried senior couple using phone while sitting on sofa at home.
DjelicS / Getty Images

Housing costs might be an unexpected source of financial stress in retirement. An analysis by T. Rowe Price found that even though healthcare expenses often top retirees’ cost concerns, housing costs are both the top spending category and the top source of spending volatility.

Within the housing expense category, home repairs and improvements could be a particularly tricky area to manage. It can be hard to know exactly when you’ll need a home repair, let alone know how much that will cost. And with many seniors wanting to age in place, costs can stack up if you also need to undertake construction projects like modifying stairs or doorways for better accessibility.

That said, there are some steps you can take to potentially make aging in place easier on your wallet.

1) Look for Grants

Low-income seniors may be able to qualify for home-modification grants through local nonprofits or government agencies.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded nearly $15 million in grants earlier this year to help more seniors age in place. You can look up the organizations that have received HUD funding here — more might be added over time — and then reach out to see if you qualify for assistance.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

2) Buy a Home With Accessibility in Mind

Twenty-one percent of adults ages 50 to 80 have not given any consideration to what home modifications they might need, according to the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging. However, among those who have moved in the past five years, the top changes were moving to a home that’s easier to get around and moving to a smaller home.

Planning ahead by buying a home where you can age in place can save you money on modifications down the road. Or, if you’re already in the home you plan to live in permanently, you might spend money on modifications now rather than wait until retirement, when you’re likely to have less income.

3) Buy a Home Warranty

To reduce the risk of unexpected repairs ruining your retirement budget, you might buy a home warranty plan. While it carries an upfront anual cost, it could save you money overall if you need to replace major appliances or fix plumbing, electrical or heating and air conditioning issues.

You can customize your home warranty according to how much you want to spend and how much protection you need. Compare your options and be sure to read the fine print so you understand the coverages and exclusions as well as the warranty company’s policies and procedures for handling claims.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

4) Build an Investment Portfolio With Home Repair Costs in Mind

While a retirement portfolio designed to produce guaranteed income provides a sense of security, it could force you to take premature distributions or take on debt to cover major home repairs and other “liquidity events” requiring immediate access to cash.

T. Rowe Price recommends including both liquidity and growth opportunities in your portfolio allocation. Having some liquidity can help you afford home repair costs as they arise, while the growth component can produce greater returns over time.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

4 Signs $250,000 Won’t Be Enough for You To Retire

Money

4 Signs $250,000 Won't Be Enough for You To Retire

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Great Wealth Transfer: How Baby Boomers Are Passing on Fortunes to Heirs

Wealth

The Great Wealth Transfer: How Baby Boomers Are Passing on Fortunes to Heirs

October 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Signs You Really Can Retire on $250,000

Money

4 Signs You Really Can Retire on $250,000

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Biden’s Economy Stacks Up Against Every President Since 1963

Money

How Biden's Economy Stacks Up Against Every President Since 1963

October 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

David Bach: 9 Timeless Truths You Need To Know About Your Money

Money

David Bach: 9 Timeless Truths You Need To Know About Your Money

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Dietitian: These Are My 12 Favorite Grocery Deals at Aldi

Money

I'm a Dietitian: These Are My 12 Favorite Grocery Deals at Aldi

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Long $250,000 Will Last in Retirement in Each State

Money

How Long $250,000 Will Last in Retirement in Each State

October 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 6 Retirement Must-Dos in 2023

Money

Suze Orman: 6 Retirement Must-Dos in 2023

October 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaire Lucy Guo: 5 Ways I Live Frugally

Money

Self-Made Millionaire Lucy Guo: 5 Ways I Live Frugally

October 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban: Here’s Why I Don’t Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

Wealth

Mark Cuban: Here's Why I Don't Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

October 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things To Do Now To Make Your Future Self Rich

Wealth

7 Things To Do Now To Make Your Future Self Rich

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Iowa for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Money

10 Best Places in Iowa for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

Money

What a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

October 29, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Ways It’s Easier To Get Rich Now Than It Was 100 Years Ago

Money

6 Ways It's Easier To Get Rich Now Than It Was 100 Years Ago

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

55% of Homeowners Spent $2K or Less on Home Upgrades This Year: 11 Projects You Can Tackle Within That Budget

Money

55% of Homeowners Spent $2K or Less on Home Upgrades This Year: 11 Projects You Can Tackle Within That Budget

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Signs You Will Have To Move in Retirement

Money

7 Signs You Will Have To Move in Retirement

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!