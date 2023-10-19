Rite Aid Is Closing 150 Stores in 15 States — Is Yours on the List?

The Pennsylvania-based drugstore chain Rite Aid announced on Sunday that it intends to close 154 of its stores as part of its recent bankruptcy filing and will be shuttering more throughout the remainder of 2023.

Rite Aid filed a petition under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on Oct. 15 amid flagging sales, mounting debt and several opioid-related lawsuits. According to the Wall Street Journal, the company is talking to its creditors and proposing to close roughly 400 to 500 stores throughout 2023.

As NBC News reported, the chain operated 2,253 stores as of Sept. 3. The states most affected by the closures are Pennsylvania (39 stores), California (31 stores) and New York (20 stores).

While stand-alone pharmacies and those operating within large department stores and supermarkets are easily found in bigger cities, closing hundreds of Rite Aids — the third largest drugstore chain in the U.S., behind CVS and Walgreens — will significantly impact small towns.

“Pharmacies since Covid are doing so much more, including immunizations, and if we take them out of the picture that’s significant,” said Nick Fabrizio, senior lecturer in health policy at Cornell University. “Right now there is no one to backfill in these pharmacy deserts. The greatest risk are those communities both in rural America and inner cities where there might be fewer choices.”

According to the American Pharmacists Association, vaccinologist, pharmacist and epidemiologist John Grabenstein found that from Feb. 2020 through Sept. 2022, pharmacies conducted over 42 million COVID-19 tests, provided over 270 million COVID-19 vaccinations within community pharmacy programs alone and gave over 50 million influenza and other vaccinations per year.

Here is a list of the 154 Rite Aid pharmacy closures in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.

California

4044 Eagle Rock Boulevard in Los Angeles

4046 South Centiela Avenue in Los Angeles

7859 Firestone Boulevard in Downey

4402 Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach

935 North Hollywood Way in Burbank

139 North Grand Avenue in Covina

13905 Amar Road in La Puente

920 East Valley Boulevard in Alhambra

3813 Plaza Drive in Oceanside

1670 Main Street in Ramona

6505 Mission Gorge Road in San Diego

8985 Mira Mesa Boulevard in San Diego

25906 Newport Road in Menifee

24829 Del Prado in Dana Point

30222 Crown Valley Parkway in Laguna Niguel

19701 Yorba Linda Boulevard in Yorba Linda

1406 West Edinger Avenue in Santa Ana

2738 East Thompson Boulevard in Ventura

720 North Ventura Road in Oxnard

20572 Homestead Road in Cupertino

2620 El Camino Real in Santa Clara

901 Soquel Avenue in Santa Cruz

571 Bellevue Road in Atwater

5409 Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights

1309 Fulton Avenue in Sacramento

3029 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa

959 Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles

3000 South Archibald Avenue in Ontario

15800 Imperial Highway in La Mirada

8509 Irvine Center Drive in Irvine

499 Alvarado Street in Monterey

Connecticut

289 Greenwood Avenue in Bethel

Delaware

25 Chestnut Hill Plaza in Newark

3209 Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington

Idaho

1600 North Main Street in Meridian

5005 West Overland Road in Boise

Maryland

5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite 1347 in Bel Air

728 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton

5624 Baltimore National Pike in Baltimore

5804 Ritchie Highway in Baltimore

7501 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie

7967 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie

Massachusetts

80 East Main Street in Webster

Michigan

924 West Main Street in Fremont

507 North Lafayette Street in Greenville

715 South Clinton Street in Grand Ledge

15250 24 Mile Road in Macomb

102 North Centerville Road in Sturgis

47300 Pontiac Trail in Wixom

35250 South Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township

51037 Van Dyke Avenue in Shelby Township

3100 East Michigan Avenue in Jackson

9155 Telegraph Road in Taylor

1243 U.S. 31 South in Manistee

29447 Ford Road in Garden City

2838 East Court Street in Flint

1900 East 8 Mile Road in Detroit

36485 Garfield Road in Clinton Township

25922 Middlebelt Road in Farmington Hills

109 North Whittemore Street in St. Johns

1124 North Ballenger HIghway in Flint

2701 South Cedar Street in Lansing

New Hampshire

420 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack

New Jersey

4057 Asbury Avenue Suite 8 in Tinton Falls

431 Haledon Avenue in Haledon

35 Mill Road in Irvington

1636 Route 38 Suite 49 in Lumberton

773 Hamilton Street in Somerset

1434 South Black Horse Pike in Williamstown

3 Marshall Hill Road West in Milford

210 Bridgeton Pike in Mantua

108 Swedesboro Road Suite 20 in Mullica Hill

2370 Route 33 in Robbinsville

1726 Route 37 in East Toms River

86 B Lacey Road in Whiting

New York

2887 Harlem Road in Cheektowaga

2002 Avenue U in Brooklyn

2 Whitney Avenue in Floral Park

71-18 Kissena Boulevard in Flushing

3131 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown

2981 Ocean Avenue in Brooklyn

3199 Long Beach Road in Oceanside

198 West Merrick Road in Valley Stream

836 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore

2784 Sunrise Highway in Bellmore

901 Merrick Road in Copiague

577 Larkfield Road in East Northport

695 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station

700-43 Patchogue-Yaphank Road in Medford

273 Pine Hollow Road in Oyster Bay

397 Sunrise Highway in West Patchogue

593 Old Town Road in Port Jeff Station

65 Route 111 in Smithtown

2453 Elmwood Avenue in Kenmore

1567 Penfield Road in Rochester

Ohio

3129 Lincoln Way East in Massillon

120 South Main Street in New Carlisle

146 Woodman Drive in Dayton

2701 Market Street in Youngstown

401 West North Street in Springfield

230 South Main Street in Bellefontaine

Oregon

2440 Southeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard in Portland

Pennsylvania

2715 Parade Street in Erie

5612 North Fifth Street in Philadelphia

350 Main Street in Pennsburg

4011 Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia

1441 Old York Road in Abington

300 Market Street in Johnstown

8716 New Falls Road in Levittown

1750 Bustleton Avenue in Philadephia

169 West Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore

1315 East Washington Lane in Philadelphia

801 Wyoming Avenue Suite 9 in West Pittston

657 Heacock Road in Yardley

2801 West Dauphin Street in Philadelphia

1709 Liberty Street in Erie

674 Route 196, Suite 14 in Tobyhanna

2722 West 9th Street in Chester

950 East Baltimore Pike in Yeadon

8235 Stenton Avenue in Philadelphia

7941 Oxford Avenue in Philadelphia

5440 Lansdowne Avenue in Philadelphia

700 Stevenson Boulevard in New Kensington

208 East Central Avenue in Titusville

1080 South West End Boulevard in Quakertown

136 North 63rd Street in Philadelphia

351 Brighton Avenue in Rochester

5235 Library Road in Bethel Park

5990 University Boulevard Suite 30 in Moon Township

2501 Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh

5410 Keeport Drive in Pittsburgh

6090 Route 30 in Greensburg

4830 William Penn Highway in Export

1730 Wilmington Road in New Castle

2178 West Union Boulevard in Bethlehem

1628 South Fourth Street in Allentown

2401 East Venango Street in Philadelphia

6327-43 Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia

200 West Ridge Avenue Suite 112 in Conshohocken

301 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover

7036 Wertzville Road in Mechanicsburg

Virginia

833 North Battlefield Blvd in Chesapeake

1458 Mount Pleasant Road in Chesapeake

Washington

601 South Grady Way Suite P in Renton

3202 132nd Street Southeast in Mill Creek

110 Southwest 148th Street in Burien

10103 Evergreen Way in Everett

8230 Martin Way East in Lacey

22201 Meridian Avenue East in Graham

9600 15th Avenue Southwest in Seattle

2518 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood

3620 Factory Blvd Southeast in Bellevue

11919 Northeast 8th Street in Bellevue

7370 170th Avenue Northeast in Redmond

