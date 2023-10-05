7 Short Books that Leave You with A Huge Financial IQ

clu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In our bustling, ever-evolving world, many of us are perennially short on time, yet we seek to expand our knowledge, particularly in the pivotal area of finance.

Luckily, several short, yet profoundly insightful books can enhance your financial intelligence without demanding an exorbitant time investment. Here’s a glimpse into a few tomes that could pave the way for your journey towards financial wisdom.

1. “The Richest Man in Babylon” by George S. Clason

Dive into ancient Babylon with Clason’s collection of parables, where timeless principles of wealth are revealed. Through simplistic, easy-to-follow advice on saving, investing, and financial growth, the author manages to condense crucial financial wisdom in just about 100 pages.

2. “The Little Book of Common Sense Investing” by John C. Bogle

A titan in the investing world, Bogle, lays down the law on index investing in this succinct guide. His straightforward, no-nonsense approach to investing and insight into building wealth through low-cost index funds is priceless for novices and seasoned investors alike.

3. “The One-Page Financial Plan” by Carl Richards

Richards eliminates the intimidation from financial planning, providing readers with a straightforward guide to managing and understanding their money. His tactical approach to making sensible financial decisions and creating a concise one-page financial plan makes financial management approachable and uncomplicated.

4. “Who Moved My Cheese?” by Dr. Spencer Johnson

While not exclusively a finance book, “Who Moved My Cheese?” is a vital read for understanding change, adaptation, and success in any area of life, including financial management. Johnson’s parable on the inevitability and necessity of change is a cornerstone for creating a resilient financial strategy.

5. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel

Housel explores the emotional and psychological aspects that govern our financial decisions in this essential read. He provides compelling narratives and historical examples to depict the fundamental truth that our relationship with money often supersedes logical and analytical aspects.

6. “Your Money or Your Life” by Vicki Robin and Joe Dominguez

Robin and Dominguez present a comprehensive guide to transforming your relationship with money and finding financial independence. It offers a nine-step program for living more deliberately and creating a more purposeful future, all within a reasonable page count.

7. “The Millionaire Next Door” by Thomas J. Stanley and William D. Danko

A classic in personal finance literature, this book delves into the habits and traits of wealthy individuals who live below their means. Stanley and Danko’s observations are encapsulated in a digestible format, providing readers with substantial insights without a heavy reading commitment.

These short reads pack a hefty punch of financial knowledge, delivering vital principles and strategies to enhance your financial IQ without eating into your valuable time. Whether you’re looking to navigate the waters of investing, comprehend the psychology behind money, or simply evolve your financial strategies, these books are a quick yet powerful gateway to fostering financial literacy and autonomy.

