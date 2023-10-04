Advertiser Disclosure
Trouble Hitting Financial Wealth Goals? Experts Suggest 2 Alternatives To Hit Your Marks

3 min Read
By Cindy Lamothe
We love goal-setting. We even have an entire month of the year dedicated to New Year’s resolutions.

According to experts, the problem is we’re often setting ourselves up for disappointment. “Sometimes when you set a goal, it creates tunnel vision and it blinds you to alternative goals,” says Wharton organizational psychologist, Adam Grant, in an episode of his Rethinking podcast.

Grant isn’t alone in this belief. Stubbornly sticking to a goal keeps us from seeing possibilities, says billionaire Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, who shared his thoughts on Grant’s podcast in July.

Experts believe we should be adaptable and embrace a little challenge rather than stay stuck on what we originally set out to achieve. Here are two alternatives that can help you hit your marks.

1. Try the ‘Power of Subtraction’

Climber and philosopher Francis Sanzaro penned an article in The New York Times detailing why he stopped trying to self-optimize. 

He realized that his goals were often tied to an outcome, keeping his mind cluttered. “In this genre of self-optimization, if it can be called that, we are adding more and more duct tape to something that isn’t broken — our mind — until it is so covered we lose sight of the beautifully designed machine underneath it all and it thus becomes, in fact, broken.”

Instead, he advocates for single-tasking. The power of subtractions, Sanzaro notes, involves untangling ourselves from those barriers–by cultivating qualities like emotional intelligence, restraint and the ability to acknowledge our feelings — we can find greater clarity on the immediate next step we need to take.

2. Shoot for Excellence Instead of a Definitive Goal

In a podcast episode with ex-NFL linebacker and two-time Emmy-winning television personality Emmanuel Acho, Grant noted, “I find that so many of the people that I work with define success as achieving their goals, and I always want to push back and say, ‘No, success is living your values.'” 

In the episode, the duo discussed Acho’s philosophy of eschewing specific goals for limitless excellence, which demands you to keep an open mind.

Rather than stay committed to his football goals back in 2015, Acho went against his safe conditioning and took a television job that meant retiring from his career as a linebacker. His reasoning came down to this simple truth: taking the job would be an excellent opportunity, even if it disrupted his original goals.

