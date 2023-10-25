Advertiser Disclosure
Why Costco Customer Experience Unlikely To Change Amid New Management (and How To Score Half Off a Membership Right Now)

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Tigard, Oregon - March 17, 2019 : Costco Wholesale storefront.
artran / Getty Images

Costco boasts one of the most loyal customer bases in the retail industry. The company is getting a new CEO, but it likely won’t impact consumer behavior as membership renewals sit at 94%, Forbes reported.

Total Costco sales reached a new record high of $227 billion last year — up 17% from the previous year. Member fees accounted for 72% of these profits. The company has 125 million members, up 7.8% year-over-year, with an average annual income of $128,000. Forbes noted that social media posts on TikTok have boosted branded engagement and created an almost cult-like following with over 2.6 billion views using #costcofinds.

Why all the love for Costco? It’s more than just the $5 rotisserie chicken and $1.50 hot dog (although that helps, too).

According to Forbes, the company doesn’t rely on one vendor for a significant share of its revenue. This helps minimize the risks of being out of stock or impacted if a vendor cannot deliver goods. Costco also invested in its private label brand, Kirkland Signature, representing about 25% of total revenue in 2021. Adding more private-label products also helps profitability. Forbes reported that Kirkland Signature products offer members lower-priced options than national brands.

CEO of Costco, Craig Jelinek, will be stepping down at the beginning of next year. His successor Ron Vachris, current president and chief operating officer since February 2022, will be taking on the role of president and CEO beginning Jan. 1, 2024. Forbes noted that Jelinek and Vachris have been working together for the past 21 months to prepare for the upcoming leadership change.

Costco hasn’t changed its membership prices since 2017, but Richard Galanti, director, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said, “It is a question of when, not if.” If you’re looking to take advantage of everything your local warehouse has to offer before membership price increases, Costco will sometimes give shoppers an opportunity to save on fees.

Right now, when you buy a one-year $60 Gold Star membership, you’ll get a $30 digital Costco gift card free — cutting the price of your membership in half, reported ZDNet. You’ll also need a valid email address to receive the digital gift card when you sign up. This deal is only available for nonmembers for their first year of membership and is limited to one per household.

