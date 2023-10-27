Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Finance

Your Cash Stuffing Savings Plan May Be Costing You Free Money — Here’s Why

3 min Read
By Ashley Donohoe
United states currency put into envelopes on the back of a pantry door to pay bills.
Douglas Cliff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A popular TikTok trend might have you using a small binder with several labeled envelopes to stuff cash from each paycheck for specific uses. The idea behind this budgeting strategy is that you’ll avoid overspending when you only have a specific amount of physical cash to use. In addition to keeping you more disciplined, the envelope system could help you avoid debt and save more money.

But while you might better control your finances, you could miss out on the free money you could get thanks to currently high interest rates. If you kept your spare cash in a high-yield savings account, you could earn a 5% or higher return. With a $1,000 initial deposit and 5% APY, this would add up to around $51 in free money the first year. By contributing regularly, you can maximize your return and reach your savings goals more quickly.

Inflation Damaging Cash Holdings

Cash stored in envelopes is actually losing purchasing power due to year-to-date inflation, which is currently 3.7%. A savings account earning a higher rate than that will make you come out ahead. You can shop around for different options through banks and credit unions, especially online institutions that tend to offer the best rates. Make sure to seek options that avoid monthly fees or minimum balance requirements.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Keep in mind that cash has other risks that make using bank accounts ideal. Whether you carry the cash or leave it at home, a thief could take it, or you might simply misplace it. Plus, if a fire or other disaster destroys the money, you’d have to rely on insurance coverage, which may not cover the incident — or the whole amount. You won’t need to worry about losing cash at an insured bank, and you should also have protection from fraud.

A cash stuffing plan also comes with inconveniences. You have to take the time to physically count, sort and use the cash — plus make trips to withdraw money when needed. And if you want to buy something online or book a hotel room, that becomes difficult unless you turn to a credit or debit card.

Digital Banking and Cash Stuffing Envelopes (or Buckets)

Instead of stashing away physical cash, consider the digital alternative. Digital cash stuffing is more convenient and still helps you manage your spending. For example, Ally Bank includes spending buckets with its checking account, and Qube Money integrates digital envelopes into its online bank account. There are also simple spreadsheets and other money management apps that imitate the traditional envelope budgeting method.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Alongside using these tools with a debit card for everyday spending, deposit your leftover cash into a high-yield savings account to start getting free money. Plus, look into any debit card rewards or account bonuses available for chances to get even more free cash.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

22% of Gen Z College Students Work to Support Their Parents — 10 Expert Tips to Help Them Manage Money

Money

22% of Gen Z College Students Work to Support Their Parents -- 10 Expert Tips to Help Them Manage Money

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Skills That Pay the Bills: How These 7 Skills Can Boost Your Earnings

Money

Skills That Pay the Bills: How These 7 Skills Can Boost Your Earnings

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retired but Want To Work? These Are the 8 Best Cities for Getting a Job During Retirement

Money

Retired but Want To Work? These Are the 8 Best Cities for Getting a Job During Retirement

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Is a $300 Side Gig Worth It? 5 Ways To Earn More Than That Without Working

Money

Is a $300 Side Gig Worth It? 5 Ways To Earn More Than That Without Working

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things to Always Spend on If You Want to Be Rich

Wealth

I'm a Financial Planner: Here Are 3 Things to Always Spend on If You Want to Be Rich

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

Money

Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Steps Women Can Take To Boost Their Income

Money

5 Steps Women Can Take To Boost Their Income

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

30 Reasons It’s Hard To Retire at 65

Money

30 Reasons It's Hard To Retire at 65

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Strategies for Claiming Social Security Early Without Regrets

Money

5 Strategies for Claiming Social Security Early Without Regrets

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Is It Worth Converting Your Traditional 401(k) Into a Roth 401(k)?

Money

Dave Ramsey: Is It Worth Converting Your Traditional 401(k) Into a Roth 401(k)?

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 7 Remote Part-Time Jobs

Money

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 7 Remote Part-Time Jobs

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Retire in Germany

Money

6 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Retire in Germany

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Stimulus Checks: Most Americans May Have Messed Up by Not Putting the Extra Money Toward Retirement

Money

Stimulus Checks: Most Americans May Have Messed Up by Not Putting the Extra Money Toward Retirement

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Says Money Equals Freedom: 7 Passive Income Ideas to Achieve Financial Freedom This Fall

Uncategorized

Kevin O'Leary Says Money Equals Freedom: 7 Passive Income Ideas to Achieve Financial Freedom This Fall

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Expanding Social Security Child Credits Would Help Ease Retirement Burden for Nearly 2 Million Grandparents, New Report Claims

Money

Expanding Social Security Child Credits Would Help Ease Retirement Burden for Nearly 2 Million Grandparents, New Report Claims

October 27, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Tips To Increase Your Net Worth Before Retirement

Money

8 Tips To Increase Your Net Worth Before Retirement

October 26, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!