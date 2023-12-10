Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

3 Money Management Tips for the Newly Self-Employed

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
Positive young mixed race woman using a laptop and smartphone at home.
Tatiana Buzmakova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Transitioning to self-employment can be exhilarating, offering freedom and flexibility, but it also brings new financial responsibilities. Effective money management is crucial for long-term success and stability. Here are three essential money management tips for those embarking on their self-employment journey.

1. Separate Personal and Business Finances

  • Establish Clear Boundaries:
    • Open a business bank account and use it exclusively for business transactions. This separation simplifies accounting, tax preparation, and financial tracking.
    • Obtain a business credit card to manage business-related expenses and build your business credit history.
  • Benefits:
    • Helps in accurately tracking business income and expenses, crucial for understanding your business’s financial health.
    • Makes tax time less complicated, as personal and business transactions aren’t intertwined.
  • Practical Tips:
    • Regularly transfer your ‘salary’ from your business account to your personal account to avoid the temptation of dipping into business funds for personal use.
    • Utilize budgeting and accounting software to keep track of business finances efficiently.

2. Plan for Taxes and Save Accordingly:

  • Understand Tax Obligations:
    • As a self-employed individual, you’re responsible for paying self-employment tax in addition to income tax.
    • Familiarize yourself with potential deductions specific to self-employment to minimize tax liability.
  • Benefits:
    • Prevents unexpected tax bills and financial stress during tax season.
    • Helps in making informed financial decisions throughout the year.
  • Practical Tips:
    • Set aside a portion of each payment you receive into a separate savings account designated for taxes.
    • Consult with a tax professional to understand your specific tax situation and plan accordingly.

3. Create an Emergency and Retirement Fund:

  • Build Financial Security:
    • Without the safety net of employer-provided benefits, creating an emergency fund is critical to cover unexpected expenses or income fluctuations.
    • Plan for retirement by contributing to a self-employed retirement plan like a SEP-IRA or Solo 401(k).
  • Benefits:
    • An emergency fund provides a cushion in case of business downturns or personal emergencies.
    • Contributing to a retirement fund ensures long-term financial security and can offer tax benefits.
  • Practical Tips:
    • Aim to save at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses in your emergency fund.
    • Regularly contribute a set percentage of your income to your retirement savings, just as you would if you were traditionally employed.
Investing for Everyone

Navigating the financial aspects of self-employment can be challenging, but with careful planning and disciplined money management, you can build a stable and prosperous career. Remember, the key to success in self-employment lies in treating your personal finances with the same level of seriousness as your business operations.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Jaspreet Singh: How To Prepare Your Finances for the 2024 Interest Rate Cuts

Money

Jaspreet Singh: How To Prepare Your Finances for the 2024 Interest Rate Cuts

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Does ‘Quiet Luxury’ Mean and Is It the Key to Financial Success?

Wealth

What Does 'Quiet Luxury' Mean and Is It the Key to Financial Success?

December 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

December 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

Money

How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?

December 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Lawyer: Here’s How to Better Manage Generational Wealth Transfers

Money

I'm a Lawyer: Here's How to Better Manage Generational Wealth Transfers

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dream Job vs High-Paying Job: Which Would You Choose?

Money

Dream Job vs High-Paying Job: Which Would You Choose?

December 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Reveals Two ‘Stupid’ Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

Wealth

Kevin O'Leary Reveals Two 'Stupid' Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

December 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan To Eliminate America’s Debt: ‘I Can End the Deficit in 5 Minutes’

Money

Warren Buffett's Financial Plan To Eliminate America's Debt: 'I Can End the Deficit in 5 Minutes'

December 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 High-Paying Jobs That Are Not Future-Proof and May Be at Risk

Money

8 High-Paying Jobs That Are Not Future-Proof and May Be at Risk

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — 7 More Worth Over $1,000

Wealth

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- 7 More Worth Over $1,000

December 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Money

Here's the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

December 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What a 2024 Trump Win Would Mean For Your Paycheck

Money

What a 2024 Trump Win Would Mean For Your Paycheck

December 09, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Common Expenses Middle-Class Families Should Eliminate by 2024

Wealth

10 Common Expenses Middle-Class Families Should Eliminate by 2024

December 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

December 10, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much Household Income is Considered Upper Middle Class for 2023?

Wealth

How Much Household Income is Considered Upper Middle Class for 2023?

December 08, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Key Signs You’ve Almost Made It to the Middle Class

Money

9 Key Signs You've Almost Made It to the Middle Class

December 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!