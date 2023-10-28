5 Celebrity Money Mistakes and What You Can Learn from Them

Chris Chew / UPI/Shutterstock

When you think of celebrities, you likely envision luxury cars, opulent mansions, and red-carpet lifestyles. While many stars have an abundance of wealth, they sometimes encounter financial pitfalls. Here are a few celebrity financial blunders and what you can learn from them.

1. Living Beyond Your Means: Nicolas Cage

Actor Nicolas Cage, known for his roles in blockbusters like National Treasure and Con Air, once owned 15 homes, a private island, two castles, and even a rare dinosaur skull. However, his extravagant spending led to financial woes, including a $6.3 million tax debt in 2009.

Lesson: It doesn’t matter how much money you earn if you spend more than you make. Always create and stick to a budget and save a portion of your earnings.

2. Not Paying Taxes: Lauryn Hill

Grammy winner Lauryn Hill faced jail time in 2013 for failing to pay federal taxes on over $1 million in earnings. Although Hill expressed her reasons, she was sentenced to three months in federal prison.

Investing for Everyone

Lesson: Always pay your taxes. If you’re unsure about tax obligations, consult a professional. Ignoring or evading taxes can lead to dire consequences.

3. Misplacing Trust: Billy Joel

“Piano Man” singer Billy Joel sued his former manager and brother-in-law for mishandling $30 million of his money. Trusting someone without proper oversight led to significant losses.

Lesson: Always oversee your finances, even if you have a manager or advisor. Regularly review statements and stay informed about your investments.

4. Not Understanding Contracts: TLC

The 90s R&B group TLC filed for bankruptcy at the height of their fame. Despite multi-platinum records, they found themselves in debt due to recording contracts that reportedly provided them with only a small fraction of their earnings.

Lesson: Always read and understand any contract or agreement you sign. If you’re unsure about the terms, get legal advice. A little caution can prevent regrets later.

5. Being Unprepared for Emergencies: Kim Basinger

Actress Kim Basinger bought the town of Braselton, Georgia, for $20 million in 1989, hoping to turn it into a tourist attraction and film studio. However, she had to sell it at a massive loss after facing a costly legal battle and financial troubles.

Lesson: Always have an emergency fund. Unexpected expenses or changes in income can happen to anyone. Being financially prepared can save you from making decisions that could negatively impact your finances.

Investing for Everyone

The Bottom Line

While celebrities might seem worlds away from our everyday lives, their financial mistakes remind us that the principles of smart money management apply to everyone. By learning from their missteps, you can avoid similar pitfalls and create a solid financial foundation for yourself. Remember, it’s not about how much you make but how wisely you manage your money.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates