Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Financial Planning

Dave Ramsey: Should You Bail Your Kids Out of Debt?

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Sad young woman working from home with laptop and documents.
Liubomyr Vorona / iStock.com

When it comes to helping family, especially our children, our hearts often make decisions before our heads do. Dave Ramsey has addressed this sensitive topic on multiple occasions. Here’s what he had to say about bailing a child out of a tough financial spot.

Understanding the Dilemma

During The Ramsey Show, Ramsey spoke to a caller named Jeff. Unfortunately, Jeff’s son, who has a history of poor financial decisions, found himself in deep trouble with tax debt for the second time. This time, it’s to the tune of over $200,000. Jeff and his wife have the means to bail their son out by liquidating some assets but they’re not sure if this is a wise decision.

The Patterns of Behavior

Ramsey’s approach starts with acknowledging patterns of behavior. In Jeff’s case, his son has a history of financial irresponsibility. From tax troubles to mismanaging an insurance agency, Jeff’s son has shown a consistent inability to handle money. Ramsey points out that bailing out someone who hasn’t learned to manage their finances doesn’t really help them; it just enables poor behavior.

Investing for Everyone

Tough Love vs. Financial Support

There’s a difference between offering a hand up and a handout. Ramsey suggests that a handout isn’t the answer here. It’s clear that Jeff’s son needs to experience the consequences of his actions to truly learn and grow. Tough love is about making hard decisions that ultimately help someone become a better person. However, it’s also crucial to acknowledge that each situation is unique and requires careful consideration.

Consider the Future Implications

Jeff is also grappling with the future–specifically, the inheritance he’ll leave behind. His son’s debts could swallow any inheritance and negatively impact his granddaughter’s future. Here, Ramsey advises separating the immediate problem from the long-term one. He suggests potentially altering the will to protect the granddaughter’s interests, something that makes financial and emotional sense.

Setting Conditions for Help

If you do decide to provide some financial support, Ramsey recommends setting strict conditions. For Jeff, this could mean only offering help if his son agrees to financial counseling or proves that he can stick to a budget. The goal isn’t just to clear the debt but to ensure the pattern doesn’t repeat itself.

The Decision

In the end, Ramsey advises against bailing the son out. Instead, he encourages Jeff to let his son work with the IRS and take responsibility for his actions. This decision isn’t made from a lack of love; rather, it’s a decision made from the toughest love there is–the kind that wants to see a child finally stand on their own feet and succeed.

Investing for Everyone

The Takeaway

The decision to bail a child out of debt is a deeply personal one, but it should be made with both the head and the heart. It’s crucial to consider the long-term effects of your help and whether it truly benefits your child.

Sometimes, the best support you can give is the opportunity for them to learn and grow from their mistakes. Ramsey’s advice speaks to this tough-love approach, advocating for a balance between financial support and necessary life lessons.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

14 Key Signs You May Run Out of Money in Retirement

Money

14 Key Signs You May Run Out of Money in Retirement

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

New Study Shows Inflation Cannot Be Controlled By Rate Hikes — How Can The Fed Fix Rising Food and Housing Prices?

Money

New Study Shows Inflation Cannot Be Controlled By Rate Hikes -- How Can The Fed Fix Rising Food and Housing Prices?

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Much House Can You Afford on One Income?

Money

How Much House Can You Afford on One Income?

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 States Have Seen Massive Rent Spikes in Just 5 Years

Money

These 5 States Have Seen Massive Rent Spikes in Just 5 Years

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

13 New Middle Class Money Trends in 2023

Money

13 New Middle Class Money Trends in 2023

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Affordable Places for Gen Z With the Best Commutes

Money

5 Affordable Places for Gen Z With the Best Commutes

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 States Where High-Earning Americans Are Moving To — and 5 They’re Leaving

Money

5 States Where High-Earning Americans Are Moving To -- and 5 They're Leaving

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Remote Jobs You Can Even Do While On Vacation

Money

5 Remote Jobs You Can Even Do While On Vacation

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Biggest Ways Rich People Can Lose Financial Security

Money

4 Biggest Ways Rich People Can Lose Financial Security

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Places To Buy a Car for Under $20K

Money

8 Places To Buy a Car for Under $20K

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Americans’ No. 1 Savings Goal Isn’t To Buy a House or a Car: See What They’re Really Saving Up For

Money

Americans' No. 1 Savings Goal Isn't To Buy a House or a Car: See What They're Really Saving Up For

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

This 1992 Penny Can Make You $25,000

Wealth

This 1992 Penny Can Make You $25,000

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

44% of Gen Z Was Overwhelmed by This Huge Expense in 2023

Money

44% of Gen Z Was Overwhelmed by This Huge Expense in 2023

November 06, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

25 College Towns That Are Perfect for Retirees

Money

25 College Towns That Are Perfect for Retirees

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Income Is Your No. 1 Wealth-Building Tool — How To Use It Before You Lose It

Money

Dave Ramsey Says Income Is Your No. 1 Wealth-Building Tool -- How To Use It Before You Lose It

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

12 Big Cities Where a Couple Can Live Off Just a Social Security Check

Money

12 Big Cities Where a Couple Can Live Off Just a Social Security Check

November 07, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!