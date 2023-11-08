Dave Ramsey: Should You Bail Your Kids Out of Debt?

Liubomyr Vorona / iStock.com

When it comes to helping family, especially our children, our hearts often make decisions before our heads do. Dave Ramsey has addressed this sensitive topic on multiple occasions. Here’s what he had to say about bailing a child out of a tough financial spot.

Understanding the Dilemma

During The Ramsey Show, Ramsey spoke to a caller named Jeff. Unfortunately, Jeff’s son, who has a history of poor financial decisions, found himself in deep trouble with tax debt for the second time. This time, it’s to the tune of over $200,000. Jeff and his wife have the means to bail their son out by liquidating some assets but they’re not sure if this is a wise decision.

The Patterns of Behavior

Ramsey’s approach starts with acknowledging patterns of behavior. In Jeff’s case, his son has a history of financial irresponsibility. From tax troubles to mismanaging an insurance agency, Jeff’s son has shown a consistent inability to handle money. Ramsey points out that bailing out someone who hasn’t learned to manage their finances doesn’t really help them; it just enables poor behavior.

Tough Love vs. Financial Support

There’s a difference between offering a hand up and a handout. Ramsey suggests that a handout isn’t the answer here. It’s clear that Jeff’s son needs to experience the consequences of his actions to truly learn and grow. Tough love is about making hard decisions that ultimately help someone become a better person. However, it’s also crucial to acknowledge that each situation is unique and requires careful consideration.

Consider the Future Implications

Jeff is also grappling with the future–specifically, the inheritance he’ll leave behind. His son’s debts could swallow any inheritance and negatively impact his granddaughter’s future. Here, Ramsey advises separating the immediate problem from the long-term one. He suggests potentially altering the will to protect the granddaughter’s interests, something that makes financial and emotional sense.

Setting Conditions for Help

If you do decide to provide some financial support, Ramsey recommends setting strict conditions. For Jeff, this could mean only offering help if his son agrees to financial counseling or proves that he can stick to a budget. The goal isn’t just to clear the debt but to ensure the pattern doesn’t repeat itself.

The Decision

In the end, Ramsey advises against bailing the son out. Instead, he encourages Jeff to let his son work with the IRS and take responsibility for his actions. This decision isn’t made from a lack of love; rather, it’s a decision made from the toughest love there is–the kind that wants to see a child finally stand on their own feet and succeed.

The Takeaway

The decision to bail a child out of debt is a deeply personal one, but it should be made with both the head and the heart. It’s crucial to consider the long-term effects of your help and whether it truly benefits your child.

Sometimes, the best support you can give is the opportunity for them to learn and grow from their mistakes. Ramsey’s advice speaks to this tough-love approach, advocating for a balance between financial support and necessary life lessons.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

