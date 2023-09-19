5 Experts Boomers Should Talk to During Retirement

insta_photos / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement is often viewed as a time for relaxation, personal endeavors, and cherished moments with loved ones. These are the golden years of life. However, to ensure this period remains golden, it’s imperative for baby boomers to be proactive in managing various aspects of their retired lives.

A strategic approach to retirement involves seeking counsel from experts who can guide you through the multifaceted challenges and decisions this phase presents. Here are five experts every baby boomer should consider consulting in their retirement years.

1. Financial Planner

Retirement is often associated with a fixed income, making it essential to manage finances judiciously. A financial planner can guide you with budgeting, investment management, and strategizing for potential financial challenges ahead. They can also assist you with understanding the nuances of Social Security benefits, pensions, and retirement accounts. Proper financial planning ensures that you can maintain your desired lifestyle and navigate unexpected expenses without undue stress.

2. Estate Attorney

As you age, it’s vital to ensure your assets and wishes are safeguarded. An estate attorney specializes in wills, trusts, and other estate planning tools. By setting up an estate plan, you can make sure your assets are distributed according to your wishes, potentially reducing the tax burden on heirs and preventing family disputes. Additionally, an estate attorney can provide guidance on power of attorney designations and advanced healthcare directives, ensuring your wishes are upheld even if you become incapacitated.

3. Medical Consultant or Geriatrician

Health is undeniably a prime concern in retirement. A medical consultant, particularly a geriatrician who specializes in elder care, can provide comprehensive health assessments and preventive care advice tailored to aging individuals. They can offer guidance on managing chronic conditions, medication reviews, and recommendations on lifestyle changes to promote longevity and wellness.

4. Medicare or Insurance Advisor

With age, healthcare needs grow, and so does the complexity of healthcare systems. Understanding Medicare, supplemental insurance, and long-term care insurance can be daunting. An advisor specializing in these areas can help you navigate the intricacies of your healthcare coverage, ensuring you get the best possible care without unexpected out-of-pocket expenses. They can also provide insights into updates and changes in policies, keeping you abreast of your coverage options.

5. Life Coach or Therapist

Retirement isn’t just a financial or physical phase; it’s also a significant emotional and psychological transition. Many retirees face challenges in finding purpose, dealing with the loss of professional identity, or managing relationship dynamics in this new life phase. A life coach or therapist can provide valuable insights into managing these emotional transitions, setting new goals, and finding fulfillment in retirement.

Thriving During Retirement

While retirement marks the end of a professional journey, it’s also the beginning of a new phase that requires careful planning and foresight. By seeking guidance from these experts, you can ensure that you not only protect your assets and health but also enrich your life with purpose and peace of mind.

