Live Richer Podcast, Episode 8: Secrets to Financial Freedom With Tori Dunlap, Mindy Jensen and Michelle Brownstein

nensuria / iStock.com

This Episode

Becoming financially savvy in a world dominated by many financial disparities can be quite hard–especially for women. During the last two years of the global pandemic woman have suffered the most financially.

In this episode of the “Live Richer Podcast with Jaime Catmull,” Michelle Brownstein, certified financial planner and senior vice president of the Private Client Group at Personal Capital, Bigger Pockets host Mindy Jensen and HerFirst100k founder Tori Dunlap discuss the key secrets to true financial freedom for women in real estate investing, how to save for retirement during high inflation and how to negotiate a raise. The Live Richer Podcast is sponsored by Personal Capital.

Check out how to get started with tools like Personal Capital. And listen to this conversation with our host Jaime Catmull to get more vital tips for your financial future.

Where Else You Can Listen

If you’d prefer to listen to the Live Richer podcast on your favorite podcast app, click one of the links below to launch on your device.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.Shortcode

More From GOBankingRates